Parker Lacewell of Reynolds is not shy when expressing her love for field hockey.
“In my opinion, I think it’s the best sport,” said Lacewell, a senior. “I’ve made some of my greatest friends, and I’ve learned so much. It’s just an amazing sport. There’s nothing like it.”
Lacewell, the daughter of former MSNBC host Melissa Harris-Perry who is now the Maya Angelou Presidential Chair Professor of Politics and International Affairs at Wake Forest University, transferred from Salem Academy. She played at Salem Academy for two years before coming to Reynolds for her junior and senior years.
“I wanted a bigger, more diverse school,” she said. “I wanted the opportunity to play on a more competitive team. My only regret is that I would have wanted to play for Reynolds all four years.”
Her field hockey career didn’t start until the eighth grade at Summit School.
“We lived in New Orleans, and they didn’t have field hockey,” Lacewell said. “We moved to Winston-Salem my eighth-grade year, and I decided I wanted to try something new.
“I played field hockey and fell in love with it. I liked how competitive it is. It’s aggressive.”
Lacewell admitted that she wasn’t the best player on the team.
“You could say it was a challenge because I know I wasn’t the best player on the field,” she said. “I had to learn new stick skills and improve my field hockey form.”
She is quick to credit her cousin, Elise Tutwyler, a junior for the Demons, with helping her.
“I learned a lot from her,” Lacewell said. “She is my biggest supporter.”
Lacewell said she had doubts when joining the team at Reynolds.
“I was wanting to give up,” she said. “I didn’t think I could do it. Everyone on the team pulled me up and helped me get through it. If I didn’t understand a certain skill, they would take a moment to come and show me. It was like a big family. Everyone was there to help each other.”
It took that teamwork to win matches.
“You have to collaborate all your skills as a team to win games,” she said. “I love that team aspect.”
Lacewell vividly remembers the first goal she scored. “It was during a tournament in the preseason,” she said. “I scored and almost remember it in slow-mo. Everyone on the team cheered and gave me a high-five. I was just so ecstatic.”
Lacewell said patience is the most important virtue she has learned from the sport.
“I have learned how to be patient with myself and others,” she said
—Ken Winfrey
