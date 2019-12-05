Omarion Bitting was a varsity basketball newcomer at Parkland last season. There wasn’t much playing time. So, he sat, watched and learned.
Now, he’s back for his senior season. This time, he’s looking to play a more prominent role. The 5-foot-9 shooting guard, known to everyone as Omar, is expected to emerge as a prime factor offensively and defensively.
“I’m looking for Omar to contribute a lot,” Coach Travis Holcomb-Faye of the Mustangs said. “Aside from being an excellent on-ball defender, he gives us a big spark offensively with his shooting. What I like most is his willingness to compete. Omar plays with a lot of heart and he never backs down.”
Bitting is approaching this season with a sense of excitement and optimism. The Mustangs went 16-11 last year and advanced to the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A state playoffs. The highlight of the season came during Christmas break when Parkland beat Mount Tabor to win the Myers Tire Bracket of the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic.
“Nobody expected us to win,” Bitting said. “Even though we had a small team, we played well together. We stuck to our roles and to our system. This year, we’re still small, but I’m confident we can win the Spencer again and go further in the playoffs.”
Being fiercely competitive on the court is Bitting’s calling card. But he also has an inner drive that pushes him to excel in the classroom.
Bitting, who has a team-high 4.6 weighted GPA, is ranked No. 5 academically in the Class of 2020. Being enrolled in the International Baccalaureate program at Parkland has helped him immensely with time management. As a result, he’s learned how to effectively devote his energies to schoolwork and basketball.
“Getting the right balance between academics and basketball takes dedication and perseverance,” he explained. “It’s hard. But you have to make up your mind about it, and then do it. When you stick to the routine and trust the process, anything is possible.”
Bitting has no plans to continue his basketball career in college. Instead, he’ll focus on academics and pursuing a career in the medical field. The schools he’s interested in attending include North Carolina, N.C. State, Duke, Davidson and UNC Charlotte.
“Being a doctor is my dream job,” he said. “I have a passion to help others and I’ve always been interested in how the body works.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.