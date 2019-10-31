Volleyball player Nyla Gary of Parkland openly admits that she experienced a wide range of emotions on Senior Night.
There was an element of excitement in Gary’s mind about playing the last home game of the regular season. The Mustangs won comfortably in three straight sets against North Forsyth. Yet, it was also a time to reflect on a career that was coming to an end.
Gary, a defensive specialist, played a vital role on a team and went a lot further than anyone ever expected. A year ago, Parkland was 4-20. This season, the team took a quantum leap by finishing at 11-14. Although the Mustangs fell short of the break-even point, it was their best record in 12 years.
“I felt really good that night because we have such a strong bond on this year’s team,” said Gary, who wants to attend UNC Greensboro or East Carolina. “I have no doubts that I’m leaving a good team. But on the other hand, it was kind of sad.
“I’m going to miss my teammates. They developed a tendency to annoy me on purpose, but it’s always in a playful manner. All season long, we kept each other’s spirits up and always looked out for one another.”
Gary, who played second base on the softball team her first two years of high school, didn’t join the volleyball team until her junior year. It didn’t take long for Gary to establish herself as a mainstay.
“Nyla came in and quickly joined the rotation on the back row,” Coach Kendall Fields of the Mustangs said. “No doubt, she was hands-down, our best communicator. And she’s always been a good passer and one of our best when it comes to digging the ball.
“She was our glue person who brought everybody together. And she was always quick to speak up and explain how everyone could fix their mistakes. That’s what coaches like to see in their team leaders.”
Looking back over her volleyball career, Gary is happy about the progress the Mustangs have made. Team chemistry, she explained, was the key.
“This year’s group was different from others,” she said. “Players had better attitudes. When attitudes are better, everyone plays better.”
Three questions for Gary
Q: What’s your choice for a college major?
Answer: Business
Q: What’s the best book you’ve read?
Answer: “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee
Q: What’s your hobby?
Answer: Playing the trombone
—Craig T. Greenlee
