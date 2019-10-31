Nathaniel Campbell is looking forward to completing an injury-free football season. The senior from Carver was sidelined last year after only two games with a broken wrist.
“I was still there to support my friends,” Campbell said. “Oh yes, it was tough. I missed coming to the sideline when you make a big play, and everybody tells you, ‘Good job.’”
Campbell is certainly making up for missed time this year. He’s leading the team in quarterback sacks with eight. He’s second on the team with 26 solo tackles.
“I broke off three blocks against Surry Central to get a sack,” he said. “I just do what the coaches tell me to do.”
Campbell switched from offense to defense this year. He plays defensive end, wing and outside linebacker.
“I was a receiver in the past,” he said. “I was leading the team in catches until I broke my wrist. This year the coaches saw how much I liked to hit. I really like to go heads up. I went to talk to coach, and they moved me to defense. It’s my first year but I definitely wish I had done it in the past.”
Campbell said the Carver coaching staff has made the adjustment easy.
“They make it really easy for me,” he said. “They want me to blitz on every play.”
He said hitting people is his biggest asset, and speed is something that could be better.
“If I had done more track, I would have been a little bit faster,” Campbell said. “My speed is still pretty good.”
Staying outside on plays is his biggest challenge.
“I want to get a tackle so bad I miss it,” Campbell said. “Staying on the outside I see the ball and want to go for the tackle. The next thing I know I’m bounced to the outside.”
Getting excited for a game is not a problem for him.
“I get up three or four days before a game,” he said. “I’m ready to play all the time.”
Campbell is also an outstanding wrestler. He finished one match shy of reaching the NCHSAA Class 2-A state championship last year. He said wrestling has helped with football.
“It helps you with getting low and your hand technique,” he said. “That really helps with your tackling.”
He’ll have to drop about 15 pounds in weight before wrestling season starts.
“I’ll get a week off after football,” Campbell said. Right now, I weigh between 155 and 160. I’ll drop down to 145 where I wrestled last year.”
—Ken Winfrey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.