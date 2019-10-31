Setting the tone for the future. That’s how Nasir Lawrence sees this year’s North Forsyth football team.
The senior for the Vikings believes he and his teammates are well on their way to fulfilling their slogan, “Reclaim the North.”
Ending a two-year losing streak was a turning point that Lawrence knew was coming.
“That win (against Carver) felt real good, especially since it was on TV,” Lawrence said. “I knew we were going to win that game.”
Lawrence said Jay Blair, the new head coach of the Vikings, convinced the team that better days were coming.
“When Coach Blair first came here the words he spoke were the truth in how we were going to turn this program around,” Lawrence said. “I trust everything he says. The coaching staff knows what it takes to get there.”
He’s particularly impressed with Blair and his staff’s approach to football.
“It’s so much different than last year,” Lawrence said. “It’s not just football. The coaches are teaching us how to become better men. Coach Blair has spent a lot of money on food for us and getting the city to talk about us.”
Lawrence started playing football in the third grade.
“It’s more than just a game to me, it’s a way of life,” he said. “I love the competitiveness. It’s about family. It teaches respect and discipline. It teaches new abilities every year.”
He rarely comes off the field during games, playing outside linebacker on defense and receiver on offense.
“I like to stay on the field as much as I can,” Lawrence said. “After a game it feels good to know I contributed to both especially after a big win. I love every moment of it.”
Lawrence moved from safety to linebacker, a position he said can be challenging.
“Outside linebacker is really complex,” he said. “You have to read tackles, jet sweeps and sometimes blitz the quarterback. Sometimes I make the quarterback think I’m blitzing, which makes him call an audible.
“I’m more dominant on defense. I like how physical it is. Coach has helped get me stronger and faster.”
Lawrence said he’s comfortable at any receiving position.
“I’m versatile and can play any kind of receiver, even tight end,” he said. “I can run routes really well.”
He’s hoping the Vikings make the playoffs.
“I don’t care even if we lose in the first round,” he said. “I just want it to inspire more kids to come here and play football. It would mean a lot to me and the coaches.”
—Ken Winfrey
