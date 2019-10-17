A fifth-grade physical education class at Kernersville Middle School was all it took to convince Milah Cauble that tennis would be her chosen sport.
“I played tennis in gym and really enjoyed it,” said Cauble, a freshman at Atkins. “I went to some tennis clinics in Kernersville during the Fourth of July, and I became a tennis player.”
Middle-school tennis doesn’t begin until the seventh grade, but in the meantime Cauble played in tournaments. She played two years at Kernersville Middle before entering Atkins.
She played No. 2 in singles and doubles during the recently completed season for the Camels. She finished with a 5-5 singles record, and 3-2 in doubles.
Cauble said she had a simple goal before the season started.
“I didn’t want to have a losing season,” she said. “I was nervous in my first match because I completely didn’t know how different it would be from middle school.”
Her worry was soon dispelled after she won her first high school match at the team’s season opener.
“It was a pretty good match,” Cauble said. “I won it at Walkertown. I thought it would be pretty cool to win my first high school match. I was pretty proud.”
Cauble said she likes the individual aspect of tennis.
“You only have to worry about what you can do,” she said. “If you’re down point-wise it’s up to you to get it back. It’s easier to talk yourself through it.”
Cauble loves playing the baseline, which allows her to showcase her strength.
“I feel more comfortable playing the baseline,” she said. “I can hit it harder. I feel like I have more power and control, which is a nice, good balance.”
Cauble said she doesn’t like to volley.
“I’m just not good with volleys,” she said. “I’m good at deciding where I want it to go. I like to make them run a lot. If they’re running a lot that means you’re not.”
The hot weather during the fall season took its toll on her.
“It was sticky and humid and exhausting,” she said. “I would drink lots of water and wear lots of sunscreen because I tan easily. I had to make sure I had my visor and sunglasses.”
Don’t expect to see Cauble playing without her visor.
“It’s my lucky visor,” she said. “I’ve always had it. I don’t like playing tennis without it.”
Cauble said she’ll probably play No. 1 for the Camels next year.
“I just have to keep improving before every match.”
