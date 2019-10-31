Mia Marshall doesn’t have her driver’s license yet, despite being 16 years old. In fact, she’s about a year behind her classmates at West Forsyth High School as far as getting behind the wheel.
But that doesn’t bother her at all, because there’s a reason for the delay.
“I’ve been playing field hockey,” she said.
A junior, Marshall has led West Forsyth to the conference championship and the state tournament this fall from her position as a center midfielder. She’s second on the team in scoring and first in assists.
She plays for two club field hockey teams: the Charlotte Ambush and a local team at N.C. Fusion coached by her father, John.
During club season, she goes to Charlotte three times a week, and in the club’s offseason, she heads to Charlotte twice a week. That’s not so bad, she said. Her older sister, Kelly, a former Titan who plays at Newberry College, went back and forth to Richmond regularly to play club field hockey while she was in high school.
“Because my older sister was playing, I was around field hockey so much, I wanted to try it, and I fell in love with it,” Marshall said. “I was a soccer girl; my dad was the coach of my team, but I gave it up for field hockey.
“I love the toughness you have to have to play field hockey,” she said. “It brought me out of my shell. I was loud, but I wasn’t confident in myself. Field hockey brought out my confidence.
“I started playing Optimist field hockey at 7, but I really started getting serious in the eighth grade. I want to play at Newberry. I was actually looking there a month before my sister decided to transfer there from Appalachian. I loved the coaches. I have to go on an unofficial visit this year, and the coach will talk to me, and hopefully, she’ll offer me (a scholarship).”
Mike Bryant, the Titans’ head coach, likes having Marshall in the middle of the field.
“She is like the quarterback for the whole team; she starts everything up,” he said. “She was second-team all-state as a sophomore and first-team this year. She is just a really solid, year-round player.”
Three questions for Marshall
Q: What athletes do you most admire?
Answer: Melissa Gonzalez, Kelly Marshall
Q: What’s your favorite sports movie?
Answer: “The Blind Side”
Q: What’s your dream job?
Answer: High school business teacher
—Dan Kibler
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.