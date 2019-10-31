Melody Jackson believes that conditioning plays a meaningful role in how well she performs as the No. 1 singles player on the girls tennis team at Walkertown.
“I have to maintain my endurance to get through all the matches,” said Jackson, a junior and three-year varsity veteran. “The matches I play in (as No. 1) tend to be a lot longer than the others (No. 2 through No. 5).”
As the Wolfpack’s leader, Jackson, who plays No. 1 doubles with Kadance Taylor, is not the vocal type. Instead, she sets the tone for her teammates by setting the right example for them to follow.
“Melody is very consistent,” Coach Kevin Miller of Walkertown said. “Others follow her lead because of her work ethic.
“Even though she doesn’t hit with a lot of power, she does an excellent job of keeping the ball in play for long rallies. Now, it’s a matter of her improving her swing motion so that she can generate more speed on her shots.”
On the court, Jackson is a relentless competitor. Regardless of what the score is, her sole goal is to always give her best effort for every moment of every match.
“I play every point as if it’s my last one,” she said. “That’s my focus.”
Tennis isn’t the only extracurricular pursuit that Jackson has during the fall. She’s also a member of the marching band for the Wolfpack. During her first two years of high school, she played the flute and piccolo.
This year, however, she was asked to make a drastic change and play bass drum. It was a challenge that Jackson gladly accepted.
“The switch wasn’t all that difficult,” said Jackson, who has a 4.3 weighted GPA. “That’s because I know the beats and rhythms. But it did take some time for me to get used to marching with a bass drum instead of marching with a flute or piccolo.”
In her spare time, Jackson enjoys baking. In the future, she wants to test her talents as a pastry chef.
“Baking is a release for me,” she said. “It takes my mind off the stresses in my life. I bake cookies, brownies and cheesecake, but cupcakes are my specialty.”
Three questions for Jackson
Q: Who’s your favorite historical figure?
Answer: Rosa Parks
Q: What’s your favorite subject in school?
Answer: Math
Q: Where would you go on your dream vacation?
Answer: Hawaii
—Craig T. Greenlee
