Matthew Vargas has one goal, and he’s hoping participating on the North Forsyth boys swim team and taking dual courses at North and Forsyth Tech for an associate’s degree in science will help him reach it.
“I want to go to the U.S. Naval Academy,” said Vargas, a junior for the Vikings. “That is my dream. I want to join the Navy and be a naval aviator.”
He uses that as motivation.
“Going to the Naval Academy also motivates me,” Vargas said. “If I can show them I can do all this, dedication and leadership skills are what they look for.”
That would allow him to follow in his dad’s footsteps.
“My dad (Bill) was a mechanic in the Navy. He worked on aircraft carriers.”
In addition to Vargas’ classes at North Forsyth, he attends Forsyth Tech from 1-6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, forcing him to miss the 4:10 afternoon swim practices.
“Next semester I have classes from 12:30 until 3,” he said. “That will help.”
Vargas said his older brother (Sabastian Gomez), who also swam at North, has provided inspiration and good advice.
“He’s really helped me with my flip turns,” Vargas said. “I used to do it crooked and my legs would go to one side. He taught me once you pass the flags don’t breathe at all. I feel like that’s helped a lot.”
Vargas primarily swims the 50-yard free, 100 free and 100 back. He occasionally swims the butterfly on the individual medley relay team.
“We only have three boys on the team,” he said. “We’ll have one of the girls swim or a swimmer from another team so we can have the relay.”
He prefers open water swimming.
“Me and my brother will go to the beach and swim out a mile and half,” Vargas said. “I love open water swimming more than pool swimming. My sister lives by a lake, and I’ll go over there and swim all day.”
He tried swimming for the Long Creek swim team last summer, but weather complicated matters.
“They canceled all the meets I could have gone to,” Vargas said. “They got canceled because of thunderstorms.”
Vargas said swimming is a great stress reliever after a tough day of classes.
“It helps me relieve stress,” he said. “I get to focus on something else other than schoolwork. It’s taught me time management and how to balance things in my life and how to cope with stress.”
He said his improvement has been significant since his freshman year.
“I knew how to swim,” Vargas said. “But I didn’t know how to swim correctly.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.