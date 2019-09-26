Mariana Bebecerra is only in her second year of running cross-country, but the junior from Atkins is pleased with her progress.
“I know I have improved a lot,” she said. “I cut my best time down from 26 minutes last year to 25.32 so far this year. My goal is to improve every week.”
Bebecerra credits her progress to hard work and extra practice.
“I practice harder at school,” she said. “I will run on weekends at the park.”
She said running provides an outlet for relieving stress and talking with friends.
“I really like the people I run with,” Bebecerra said. “I really enjoy running because it gives me a place where I can de-stress and talk with my friends.”
The Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex course in Kernersville is her favorite.
“I already know it so much,” she said. “There are a few hills but not that big. That’s where I broke my PR (personal record) at the Friday Night Lights meet.”
Bebecerra described her strategy for the 5K runs.
“I have to keep pace and try to do good on my times,” she said. “You have to pace yourself, so you don’t go slower or faster. It’s hard but you’ve got to push at the end. You’ve got to sprint to get to that finish line. I’ve got to let it all out and try not to let other girls pass me at the end.”
Bebecerra said seeing the finish line is a relief.
“I want to get it over with,” she said. “I want to be done.”
A good diet and constant hydration are necessary for a runner, according to Bebecerra.
“You’ve got to eat healthy,” she said. “You have to drink a lot of water, especially on those days when it’s hot and humid.”
She said Coach Alicia Clement’s practices are tough.
“Some days we go on long runs, and some days we work on sprints and strides,” Bebecerra said. “Strides are when you try running but not sprinting. You have to get a good running form with your arms and not spreading your legs.”
Bebecerra, who also runs distance events in indoor and outdoor track, said she looks forward to the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A conference meet.
“There are a lot of girls there,” she said. “It made me want to show off and do good.
“I get nervous because there are so many girls and not knowing how good I’m gonna do or how fast they’re going to run. But I believe we’re gonna do good at the conference. I hope we can get first.”
—Ken Winfrey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.