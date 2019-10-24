Marc Luria-Lopez isn’t surprised that his North Forsyth boys soccer team is in first place in the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A conference.
“We knew we had this team of amazing players,” said Luria-Lopez, a senior for the Vikings. “I’m not surprised. With these players, we could go far.”
Luria-Lopez got somewhat of a late start at North Forsyth, joining the team when he was a sophomore, but he had plenty of experience.
“I didn’t play because of family issues,” he said. “But I had played for Triad Elite and in the Hispanic leagues on weekends.”
He plays center defensive midfield.
“I have to protect the defenders and give them less work,” Luria-Lopez said. “I pass the ball to help the attack and make sure the ball doesn’t get by me.”
Luria-Lopez said it’s not an easy job.
“To be honest, it’s a tough position,” he said. “I play more defensive than attack, but you get used to it. You just have to go with the rhythm of the game.”
North Forsyth defeated Forbush last week to give it a two-game lead in the conference over Forbush and Atkins.
“I prayed when they had the ball that they committed a foul,” Luria-Lopez said. “Then Rodolfo (Hernandez) had the free kick and scored the goal.
“I didn’t even know how to celebrate. I was in shock for about five seconds. Then I went and celebrated with my friends.”
Luria-Lopez said he tries to not be too relaxed about the team.
“I don’t like being overconfident,” he said. “Karma is bad. But I know we’re gonna win because we have a good goalkeeper and good penalty kickers.”
He should know about goalkeepers. It was the first position he played.
“I was a goalkeeper back then in the Hispanic leagues,” Luria-Lopez said. “I even played for Piedmont Triad. The level of competition was not that high.
“I would get maybe two touches per game. I decided to move to the field so I could get more playing time.”
Luria-Lopez said he’s encountered some tough times this year. “It was my first year starting,” he said. “There have been some rough times, but I always keep my head up. I’m working every day to get the chances I have right now.”
He said the advice of teammate Axel Sandoval was beneficial at the beginning of the season.
“I told Axel I was super nervous before the first game,” Luria-Lopez said. “He said, ‘Bro, just keep your head up and play your game like you know how.’”
