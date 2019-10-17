Madison Gregory said playing golf is a family tradition.
“I’ve always played growing up,” said Gregory, a junior at East Forsyth. “I’ve played with my dad and my sister.”
Her sister, Alexis, played at East Forsyth before graduating in 2012. She also played at Greensboro College.
Gregory said her older sibling sometimes attempts to give her advice. “She tries, but she gets a little bit frustrated,” she said. “She tells me to keep my head down and to keep the ball forward. I try to listen sometimes.”
East Forsyth’s home course is Pine Knolls in Kernersville.
“It’s like a breath of fresh air,” Gregory said. “It’s pretty much straight forward. There are no secrets or hitting hazards.”
She described the toughest and easiest holes at Pine Knolls.
“Four is definitely the toughest hole,” Gregory said. “I can’t quite drive the ball over the creek and the hole sits up on a hill. It’s hard to get the ball up there some days. No. 8 is the easiest. It’s extremely open and a straight shot to the green.”
Gregory’s personal record also came at Pine Knolls.“I set my PR in our first home match this year,” she said. “I shot a 44. It was pretty exciting.”
She said being on a golf course brings her joy. “I love the environment of being able to relax,” Gregory said. “Most days I walk and take a breath.”
High school golfers aren’t allowed to use carts, but Gregory has found another option.
“Sadly, we cannot use carts,” she said. “I have a pushcart that’s kinda like a baby stroller. I’ve flipped it before, and things go everywhere.”
Gregory said Maple Chase in Winston-Salem is the toughest course she plays.
“It is definitely the toughest,” she said. “It is really hilly with a lot of trees. It’s very narrow and the longest to walk.”
Gregory hopes to finish the season on a high note.
“My goal this season was to start off strong and finish stronger,” she said. “I’m doing pretty good. It helps a lot that most of our matches are at home near the end of the season.”
She said her father, Dale, has been her primary instructor.
“He has taught me pretty much everything I know,” Gregory said. “He tells me to fix this or fix that. He definitely thinks I should put in more hours than I do.”
She said her dad tries to get her to use weighted clubs when practicing.
“Those are my worst enemy,” Gregory said. “I feel like when I swing my whole body is going with it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.