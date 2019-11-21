Entering her senior year on Glenn’s volleyball team, Mackenzie Owen was on a mission. Getting more playing time became her central focus.
That’s why summer workouts and preseason practice turned out to be crucial. A year ago, her first on the varsity, it was rare for her to see any match action for the Bobcats.
Owen, a 5-foot-7 right side hitter, was no longer interested in sitting and watching. She was eager to make her presence felt. By the start of the season, her determination and work ethic were rewarded.
“Mackenzie delivered and I was impressed with how much she improved,” Coach Bob Horn of Glenn said. “This was a season in which she rose to the occasion. She proved that she could earn a place in the starting lineup.
“During the season, she became a quiet leader who helped with developing our younger players. Aside from having a mean cross-court spike, one of her main strengths is her court awareness. Mackenzie worked hard and gave everything she had to give.”
Owen never backed down from the challenge of making herself a better player. Over the summer and during the preseason, she worked diligently on improving her hitting, passing and blocking.
“Even after we had scrimmages, I continued to work on my skills,” she said. “I did this every single day and I made it (being a starter) happen.
“That’s something that I’ll always remember about my final volleyball season. I wanted to make sure that I was in the starting lineup because I earned it, not because it was given to me because I was a senior.”
Glenn didn’t have a vintage season at 10-15 overall and 2-8 in the Central Piedmont 4-A. There were some ups and downs along the way. Even so, Owen believes the program is headed in the right direction.
“What pleased me most is how this year’s team never gave up,” she said. “Whether we won or lost, we always looked for ways to improve after every match we played.
“We also learned that it’s so important for everybody to be in sync. It’s not up to one, two, or three people. It takes all six players on the court for a team to be at its very best.”
Three questions for Owen
Q: What’s your choice for a college major?
Answer: Criminal Justice or Forensic Science
Q: What’s your favorite style of music?
Answer: Country & Western
Q: Who’s your favorite TV character?
Answer: Meredith Grey in “Grey’s Anatomy”
—Craig T. Greenlee
