Like a quarterback or a pitcher who wants the ball in his hand all the time, Luke Elliott is the soccer version.
A 17-year-old senior, he’s the center midfielder for Calvary Day School, which is unbeaten at 13-0 and has won the NCISAA’s Piedmont Triad Athletic 3-A conference title.
Center midfield is a soccer team’s quarterback on offense and middle linebacker on defense; he runs the show. And that’s fine with Elliott and his coach, Ben Kerth.
“I like having the ball on my foot a lot,” Elliott said. “I feel like I can distribute it where it needs to go. I feel like I can be a key player on the team. I want to be effective as an attacking midfielder and a defensive midfielder.”
Kerth said Elliott is his “most complete player, most talented.
“Everything runs through Luke,” he said. “He can make any pass. He’s second on the team in assists, and he’s having his best goal-scoring season.”
The latter accomplishment, Elliott said, is likely the result of him taking most of the Cougars’ penalty kicks this season. And that task, he said, is as much mental as physical.
“I go up thinking, ‘Where am I going to put it?’” he said. “I never look at the goalie’s eyes. I just think about where I’m going to put it, and I do it.”
Elliott began playing soccer at age 10 for the WS Twins club. He played for the same club his entire career; now, it’s NC Fusion. He might have dabbled at playing on attack for a while, but he centered at center midfield.
“I’ve dedicated my life to soccer, either watching or playing,” he said. “It’s always been soccer. I’d like to play in soccer; I’m looking at it. I can’t play (Division) I, but I can play DII or DIII, but I want to go to a bigger school. It’s tough to find the perfect situation.
“No one in my family really liked soccer. I fell in love with it. I played a lot of sports before, but me and soccer really clicked. I’ve loved it ever since I started playing.”
The only activity that even remotely approaches soccer for Elliott is snowboarding. His family makes annual late-winter, early spring trips to West Virginia’s Snowshoe resort, and he’s been to Park City, Utah, and Whistler, British Columbia in Canada.
“I love snowboarding,” he said. “We go all the time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.