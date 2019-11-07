Lily Smith has been playing golf off and on for eight years, but she didn’t take it seriously until this fall.
“There are a lot of gaps in between,” she said. “But this year I really started to dial it up.”
Smith is a freshman on the Atkins team that got a late start.
“We started a month after school started,” she said. “We only have three girls. You need three to make a team.”
She understands the amount of time she’ll have to invest to compete at the high school level.
“A lot of the girls on the high school level are playing full time,” Smith said. “That will require me to play full time instead of taking breaks.”
It’s a challenge Smith looks forward to accepting.
“I really enjoy the sport,” she said. “I want to get better at it.”
Smith has a private coach who helps her in addition to the Atkins practices.
“We practice at Winston Lake and have matches on Wednesdays,” she said. “I also have a private coach in Greensboro.
“We didn’t get to practice every day, which made it a little tough sometimes.The consistency is really what we lost overall. I’m putting everything together and starting to put more things into golf. I’m hoping to get in some practice on weekends.”
Smith said she likes the mental challenge golf presents.
“Most people don’t realize how mental golf is,” she said. “I like that mental challenge. I like to process a lot of things at once. Sometimes the mental game can get to me. It’s all about blocking that out and focusing on your strategy.”
She said golf can also be frustrating.
“Golf is very frustrating,” Smith said. “If you get one bad shot you can let it affect the rest of your game. It’s the little things that can get you frustrated.
“Sometimes it’s like, ‘why didn’t I listen to my gut feeling.’ There’s always a tiny voice in your head telling you what to do. I don’t always do it. Sometimes I wish I did, but you just move on.”
Smith said her first conference match was super stressful.
“I really wanted to do good,” she said. “When I woke up that morning I already had butterflies in my tummy. My second conference match was not as bad.”
She didn’t qualify for the state championship this year but plans to use that as an incentive for next year.
“There is a lot of room for improvement,” Smith said. “I need to play more tournaments. I can definitely see myself going to states next year.”
—Ken Winfrey
