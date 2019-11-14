Unforeseen circumstances can create windows of opportunities. Volleyball player Lilly Young of Reagan knows all about it.
All season long, Reagan was overwhelmed by injuries to key personnel. Three of its best hitters — Emily Hatcher, Alexis Duncan and Katherine Liontis — were sidelined. As a result, the Raiders were in dire need of help to keep their collective heads above water.
Young, a two-year varsity performer, stepped in and delivered her best-ever season. The 5-foot-9 senior middle hitter was second in the Central Piedmont 4-A in blocks (78) and fifth in kills (215). Young led her team in both categories.
“Lilly became a dominant offensive force this season,” Coach Doug Balser of Reagan said. “And she was very solid at the net as a blocker. Over the second half of the season, she was our most consistent hitter.
“One of Lilly’s strengths is her ability to rally the team. She has a talent for keeping everybody up mentally.”
In spite of the injury situation, Reagan finished above .500 (15-13) and raised a few eyebrows in the NCHSAA Class 4-A state playoffs. It was no coincidence that the Raiders benefited from Young taking her game to a higher level.
The Raiders, seeded 19th, pulled off a 3-1 upset win over No. 14 Richmond Senior in the first round. Young had 11 kills in that match.
“We knew they had outstanding hitters in the middle, so we were strategic about where we placed our shots,” Young said. “We did well by hitting around their blocks. As the match progressed, we continued to pick up more momentum and we won three straight sets.”
Reagan lost in the second round to No. 3 Southern Pines Pinecrest. But it was far from one-sided. The Raiders pushed Pinecrest to five sets before bowing out. Young finished with 11 kills and a team-high eight blocks.
Even though the Raiders didn’t have their full complement of skilled players available, Young said she believes that team camaraderie helped immensely in the playoffs.
“Over the course of the season, we were able to form a strong bond during practices and team activities,” she said. “We learned how important it is to keep cheering each other on. That’s how we kept our focus.”
Three questions for Young
Q: What’s your dream job?
Answer: Write fantasy novels
Q: What’s your choice for a college major?
Answer: English or Political Science
Q: What’s the best book you’ve read?
Answer: “A Court of Mist and Fury” by Sarah J. Maas
—Craig T. Greenlee
