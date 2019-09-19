Not much comes close to the rush Lee Sales feels when he is playing football.
Sales, a 5-foot-10, 205-pound senior linebacker and one of the catalysts for the Mount Tabor defense that is allowing 10.7 points per game this season, understands the impact the game has had on him.
He’s also aware of the impact he can deliver on opposing players.
“There was something about contact that I really enjoyed when I started playing defense in seventh grade,” Sales said. “I’ve been playing football since I was 7. I was a running back starting out because I was bigger than everyone else. But once I found out I was instinctive and could fly to the ball on defense, that stuck with me. It’s just a fun position to play. Hitting people out there, stopping them behind the line (of scrimmage) — that’s fun for me.”
Sales had a monster game in a 6-0 win against Glenn two weeks ago after registering 14 tackles, including four for a loss.
It’s part of a trend for Sales as a player, now in his third varsity season (he moved between JV and varsity as a sophomore as an eight-quarter player) and the experience he has continued to draw on.
As a freshman, Scales scooped up a fumble and returned the ball 85 yards for a touchdown in the final seconds against West Forsyth in a come-from-behind win to help the Spartans finish the season unbeaten.
He was named the defensive MVP of the JV team as a sophomore while getting valuable varsity experience as a reserve behind Jack U’Ren and Cameron Payne.
“I learned a lot from those guys and they always told me they’d be fine with my taking their place if they got hurt,” Sales said. “I got to play in a lot of our conference games and the playoffs.”
Sales loved every minute of his junior season, when the Spartans advanced to the fourth round of the NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoffs before bowing out against Matthews Weddington.
“Every year I’ve been here, we’ve gotten one step closer to a state title,” Sales said. “My freshman year, we lost in the second round. Sophomore year, we lost in the third round. And then we got closer last year. We’ve got one more step to take to where we want to be. We’re not quite there yet and we feel like we can still get a lot better.”
Sales hopes to continue his playing career in college. He also throws the shot put for the indoor and outdoor track and field team and is interested in a career in sports marketing.
“If I’m not playing the game I love, I’d like to be involved with it somehow,” Sales said. “It’s been in my blood for a long time.”
