Lee Overman of East Forsyth believes that unselfishness is one of the keys to be a good soccer player.
“You’ve got to play for East Forsyth and not yourself,” he said. “You have to be willing to give the ball up for the guy who has a chance. We are all brothers.”
Overman, a senior for the Eagles, has played for the Kernersville Soccer Association, Piedmont Triad Football Club, Twins and N.C. Fusion during his 14-year career.
“The pace in club is absolutely crazy,” he said. “You’re playing with guys who are D1 commits.
“They are a lot bigger and a lot faster. You have to know where the ball is going to go even before it gets to you. If you don’t, you’re going to get clobbered.”
He’s particularly proud of friendships he’s made travelling for soccer tournaments.
“I’ve probably played with thousands of people,” Overman said. “I’ve always loved the team aspect and the bond you make with guys in different states. “
Overman is a center midfielder for the Eagles.
“I’m not specifically a defender or an attacker,” he said. “You don’t have a game unless you have a midfielder. If you’re not having a good game the team is not having a good game.”
Patrolling the middle of the field requires a lot of running.
“There is so much space,” Overman said. “You basically have to keep everything balanced.”
Overman said if he could change one thing about soccer, it would be the amount of running during a match.
“I would reduce it exponentially,” he said. “It’s not my favorite thing, but I can get it done. You can easily run six to eight miles if you play the whole (80 minutes).”
He understands why people who have never played soccer believe it’s boring. “I can see where they’re coming from if they’ve never played before,” Overman said. “They don’t really understand the movement in it.
“You have to have 11 guys moving together at the right angle to place the ball on someone’s foot 60 yards away.’
East Forsyth ended its regular season this week.
“We’re not too bad,” Overman said. “We have a really good team. I think we’ll make a run deep in the playoffs if we can get everybody on the same page.
“It’s the most solid group we’ve had in a long time. We’ve lost a few games we definitely should not have lost. If we take it seriously, we can be really successful.”
—Ken Winfrey
