It wasn’t surprising when Leanne Driscoll was named captain of the Reagan girls swim team. The four-year varsity performer has developed as one of the Raiders most consistent sprinters.
“Leanne works exceptionally well with the younger swimmers,” Coach Ryan Michel of the Raiders said. “Not only is she sincere, but she’s likable, has a magnetic personality, and truly cares for others. She was the obvious choice to lead our team this season.”
Driscoll, a senior, specializes in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events. Additionally, she’s a valued asset in the freestyle relays.
The Reagan girls have a rich heritage in swimming. Every year since the school opened its doors in 2005, the Raiders have won a conference championship (14 straight). As a team leader, Driscoll wants to do everything she can to ensure that the title-winning streak remains intact.
“Some people might feel there’s a lot of pressure for us to keep winning,” said Driscoll, who also competes for the Enfinity Aquatic Club. “I don’t see it as pressure. It’s more like us realizing that we have to keep working harder to make it happen.”
This year, Driscoll’s competitive goals go beyond what happens in the pool. One of the priorities on her to-do list is to take part in a triathlon with her father, Dan Driscoll. Father and daughter are training for the Ironman 70.3 Florida, a popular early-season event set for April 2020.
“That’s why I’m doing a lot of biking and running when I’m not swimming,” she said. “It’s always been my dream to compete in an Ironman with my Dad before I go to college.”
To aid in her preparation for the triathlon, Driscoll joined Reagan’s cross-country team for the first time. There’s no doubt in her mind that the cross-training will be beneficial.
“In the triathlons that I participated in last year, the running part was always the most difficult,” she said. “So, I felt that by running cross-country I would gain more confidence. I know how to pace myself as a swimmer. But as a runner, I need to get more comfortable with pushing myself to run long distances.”
Three questions for Driscoll
Q: What’s the best book you’ve read?
Answer: “Love Does” by Bob Goff
Q: What’s your choice for a college major?
Answer: Marketing
Q: What’s your favorite TV show?
Answer: “Friends”
