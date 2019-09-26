Leanna Bernish came to running because things didn’t work out for her in other sports. Now, she can’t imagine life without lacing up her track or cross-country shoes every day and knocking off several miles.
Bernish, a 17-year-old senior on West Forsyth’s cross-country team, said, “I like having it part of my life.”
Running started shortly after she didn’t make the middle school volleyball team in the seventh grade. She decided that giving basketball a try probably wasn’t a great idea.
“Track seemed easy, a good way to stay in shape,” she said.
Quickly, she found out it wasn’t easy, but there was more to it than just being in shape.
“I ran track in the seventh grade, the cross-country in the eighth grade as a way to stay in shape for track, and I just continued to run in high school,” said Bernish, who is a middle-distance runner for the Titans’ during indoor and outdoor track seasons. “Suddenly, I was doing all kinds of different workouts: speed, intervals, distance. And I realized that running has a healing quality. You can process your day, plus anything and everything you’re going through.
“Running has always been comfortable for me. I definitely want to keep it as a part of my life in some fashion. I like dancing and yoga as well, but I love running with my dad and one of his friends. It’s just fun to go out and run on a Saturday.”
Although Bernish isn’t among the Titans’ top seven runners, she plays a huge role on the team, according to Nathan Newsome, West Forsyth’s coach.
“She is a team leader for us,” he said. “She has gotten more out of her talent than a lot of girls. She’s a very hard worker, very team-oriented and a great example to the younger kids.
“She’s kind of the glue for these girls, for the team culture. I can delegate things to her and they’ll be handled.”
Bernish said it in far fewer words.
“I’m kind of the mom of this team. I seem to be good at helping people with their problems. People have told me I’m a good counselor for a friend.”
Bernish plans to make that a career, as a therapist to help people in need of counseling.
“I want to work in person-to-person interactions, to be able to help you work through your problems,” she said.
Three questions for Bernish
Q: What athlete do you most admire?
Answer: Megan Rapinoe
Q: What is your favorite sports movie?
Answer: “Bend it like Beckham”
Q: What is your dream vacation?
Answer: Yellowstone National Park, Redwood National Park
—Dan Kibler
