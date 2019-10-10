Better than advertised — and then some.
That’s an accurate of summation of how well Lauren Oliver has performed as the No. 1 singles player on the girls tennis team at Reagan. Oliver finished 10-1 in the regular season, which is especially impressive for a freshman.
“This season has gone well. It’s about what I expected,” she said. “The strongest parts of my game are hitting with power, rallying and hitting deep balls. But I’ll continue to work on coming to net more and getting better with my volleys and overhead shots.”
Oliver, who competes year-round, is not an ordinary first-year player. Before her arrival at Reagan, she had established herself as one of the top juniors in North Carolina. In the latest USTA state rankings, Oliver was 11th in the girls 14 age group.
“I heard that she was good,” Coach Scott Larson of Reagan said. “But sometimes, good young players get intimidated in their first year of high school tennis. With Lauren, that never happened. She has definitely exceeded my expectations. I haven’t found many weaknesses in her game.”
In her only setback of the season, Oliver served notice that she’s going to be a prime factor in the years to come. In a 21/2-hour match against Rebekkah Gaines of East Forsyth, she lost 6-2, 7-5. Gaines, a junior, is a four-star college recruit who was ranked No. 3 in the state (girls 16 division) by the www.tennisrecruiting.net website.
“Rebekkah won the first set pretty easily, but it was a lot closer in the next set,” Oliver said. “It was really hot that day. What it came down to was whoever hit the most balls ended up winning the points.”
Undefeated Reagan (12-0, 10-0 Central Piedmont 4-A) dominated the regular season and is viewed as a strong favorite to win its conference tournament, which started Tuesday. Although Oliver is clearly the Raiders best individual, she’s demonstrated that she’s all about the team, too.
“The sky is the limit for Lauren,” Larson said. “She has a chance to do very well and possibly go to the state (tournament). But for me as a coach, one of the things that stands out most about her is how humble she is. Not only that, but she makes her teammates better.”
Three questions for Oliver
Q: What career would you like to pursue?
Answer: Technological Engineer
Q: Who’s had the most influence in your life?
Answer: John Mark and Pamela Oliver (parents)
Q: What’s your favorite TV show?
Answer: “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”
—Craig T. Greenlee
