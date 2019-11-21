Koby Hamilton of North Forsyth started his cross-country career in the eighth grade at Northwest Middle School. The junior for the Vikings took a break his freshman year at North Forsyth to play football. He decided to resume running last year.
Hamilton started this year’s cross-country season but was unable to finish.
“This year I didn’t get to finish because my legs were heavy,” he explained. “My muscles were getting tight. I didn’t want to tear a muscle.”
He didn’t want to risk a serious injury that might cause him to miss outdoor track. He’ll already miss most of the indoor season because of a driver’s education class.
“I want to be ready for outdoor,” Hamilton said. “I’ve got to take a driver’s ed class, so I’ll probably miss indoor. If it finishes in time, I hope I get the chance to run indoor.”
Hamilton said his interest in running began in middle school. “I really got obsessed with track in middle school,” he said. “I was watching videos and thought maybe I could go to the Olympics.”
He enjoys the competition in cross-country and track.
“It’s mostly for conditioning, but I like to compete,” Hamilton said. “I like to use it for conditioning for cardio and stuff.”
His early running experiences in middle school were tough.
“I used to walk some during a race in middle school,” Hamilton said. “Here at North, I don’t walk any.
“The last race I was in at North, I was in the lead. When I got to the gate, I had jumpers knee on my right knee. It started to hurt, and I got a cramp in my left side. I did finish. I went all out and sprinted at the last part.”
He said he likes running because it helps with conditioning with basketball, his favorite sport.
“I just think of me training for that particular sport,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton said he prefers outdoor track to cross-country and indoor track. He competes in the mile, two-mile and 800. He’s even thrown the shot put once.
“The mile is the toughest,” he said. “There is that pressure of trying to get my time down to the lowest time I can get. My best time in the mile is 5:49.”
He thought throwing the shot put would be fun. “I just wanted to try it out,” Hamilton said. “I had never done it before. I only threw it 21 feet which is not that good. I may possibly do it again this year.”
—Ken Winfrey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.