Kevin Dunn transferred into Forsyth Country Day School last year, as a junior, from a school in Asheville. You couldn’t blame him if one of his biggest goals for the rest of his high school days would be just to fit in and feel like he belonged in a new school.
Yep, you couldn’t blame him. But that isn’t what Dunn did.
At the end of his junior year, he decided that he really wanted his senior year to be something special. He became president of the Special Olympics Club, and he ran for president of the school’s student government.
And won.
“I definitely wanted to make my senior year fun,” he said. “I decided to run; I had a couple of cool ideas. I love Forsyth, but I thought we could do some things better. I decided to ramp it up. From my standpoint, the job of the SGA (Student Government Association) is to make school more fun”
So, Dunn, who plays forward and center and is captain of the Furies’ basketball team, has shaken things up. Now, there are daily ping-pong matches between seniors and faculty members in a long tournament that will award the “Golden Paddle” to the winners. The matches are “covered” on ESPN-style videos with two anchor persons and walk-up music for the competitors.
“And we’re doing more ‘national days,’” Dunn said. “National Doughnut Day: we brought in a lot of doughnuts. National Movie Day: we watched movies. We’ll have National Miniature Golf Day. We’re in an ice cream challenge against Calvary (Day School) through Abbott’s Ice Cream. We have to make up a new ice cream flavor. Ours is going to be Frozen Fury: cookies and cream, except that it’s blue − blue food coloring.”
And somehow, Dunn has time to play basketball, which thrills Coach Monty Gray to death.
“He is the hardest-working player in our program, very disciplined; he sets the tone in terms of getting after it in practice,” Gray said. “We play him at (power forward and center), and he’s undersized (at 6-foot-3), but because he works so hard, he’s able to rebound and do things we need him to do. We can count on him night-in and night-out.”
Gray stuck Dunn with the nickname “McRib” earlier this year, and it stuck.
“Coach Gray gives every player on the team a nickname,” Dunn said. “Earlier this year, I was sick, and I came back and played the next game and scored 24 (points). Coach Gray said I was ‘McRib. Back and better than ever,’ which was McDonald’s slogan for the McRib.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.