A year ago, Keenan Lowndes was a 6-foot-3 string bean on Parkland’s defensive front line at 185 pounds.
Being a relative lightweight, however, did not have a negative impact on his level of play.
Since then, he’s bulked up considerably and is looking more and more like a viable college prospect at defensive end or outside linebacker.
“Keenan is long, athletic, and he can run,” said Laymarr Marshall, the first-year coach at Parkland. “He’s excellent at rushing the passer and understands blocking schemes and how to use his leverage as a run stopper.
“There’s no question that he has a shot at the next level. With his height, I’m confident that he can add more pounds and not lose any of his speed and quickness.”
An off-season of eating more and working feverishly in the weight room produced the desired results for Lowndes, a two-year varsity starter. He’s up to 215 pounds and feels very comfortable.
“I can tell the difference,” said Lowndes, who’s enrolled in the International Baccalaureate program at Parkland with a 3.68 GPA. “Now, I’m doing so much better at taking on double teams.”
Lowndes had a breakout game last season in the Mustangs’ convincing win (42-21) over Glenn. He contributed 10 tackles and one recovered fumble.
“That was the game where I proved what I could do,” he said. “I was able to show that I deserved to be in the starting lineup. I just love getting off the ball quickly so I can get in the face of the quarterback. I’m learning to use my hands more, so I can get away from blockers a lot quicker.”
Parkland (4-2 overall as of Oct. 10) has no room for error in its quest to win the Piedmont Triad 3-A conference. Lowndes acknowledges that the defense must play better than it did in back-to-back losses to East Forsyth and Reagan. The Mustangs allowed 74 points in those two games.
“We started the season strong, but I think we got ahead of ourselves,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll learn from our mistakes and finish strong. In our losses, we were soft on defense. It’s important that we set the tone from the start. Everybody must lock in and do their job.”
Three questions for Lowndes
Q: What’s your dream job?
Answer: Physical therapist
Q: Who’s your favorite historical figure?
Answer: Malcolm X
Q: Who’s the best teacher you’ve had?
Answer: Emily Casey (Math/Parkland)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.