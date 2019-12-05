Katelyn Parsons of Atkins doesn’t mind waking up for an early swim team practice.
“We practice from 7 to 8 in the mornings,” said Parsons, a senior for the Camels. “I like to get up early. I feel like I’m already awake when I get to school. I like morning practices because I can do whatever after school.”
The Camels practice at the Winston Lake YMCA, which is close to Atkins. Traveling the short distance after practices makes it more tolerable during the cold winter months.
“I have 20 minutes to get ready before going to school,” she said. “I’m not really bothered by going outside in the cold after practice.”
Parsons began swimming when she was in the first grade. She has been on the team for the Camels for three years. She missed last year because of work. She also competed in the summer swim league for the Abbington Alligators.
Parsons said taking a year off was hardly noticeable.
“I played lacrosse last year,” she said. “I didn’t really notice a difference.”
She swims the 50-yard free, 100 free and the freestyle leg on the 200 medley relay.
“I have done all the strokes,” Parsons said. “The free is the one I’m best at. I don’t mind the butterfly. I like it because it’s different, but it’s tiring.”
Parsons narrowly missed qualifying for the regional championship her sophomore year.
“I was really close to qualifying for the regional, but I missed it,” she said. “I don’t really have any goals this year. I just want to go out and do my best.”
Parsons said swimming on the relay team is nerve-wracking.
“I always get nervous before a relay,” she said. “I don’t want to let my team down. It’s stressful, but my teammates usually get a lead.”
Swimming the 100 free consumes a lot of energy, according to Parsons.
“In the 100 I try to pace myself,” she said. “A lot of times it feels like I put all of my energy in the 100. You have to go down and back twice.”
She said the key to getting a good time in the butterfly is staying under water as long as possible.
“In the butterfly I try to get a far as I can with underwater kicks,” she said. “Then I come up.”
Parsons said she’s working on her breathing. “I’m trying not to breathe,” she said. “I feel like I swim faster when I don’t breathe.”
She said her team hasn’t talked about any goals, but she would like to win the conference title this year.
“It would be nice to win conference,” Parsons said.
