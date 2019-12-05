Mount Tabor’s homecoming queen in 2019 is also a pretty good basketball player.
And a pretty good lacrosse player. And a pretty good field hockey player.
Kaelin DeNeui (pronounced deny) brings her passion to her endeavors both on and off the playing surfaces.
DeNeui, a senior, is also in the student council, National Honor Society, Tabor Girls Club and Spanish Club.
And throughout October, DeNeui was busy raising $1,010 for a friend undergoing treatment for breast cancer.
“She is a friend from church, and I wanted her to know that she was not alone in her fight,” DeNeui said. “I spent time talking to my friends during class about it, using my social-media channels and using my social groups to help. It was really cool to see so many of my friends come together to support a friend of mine who is facing death.”
DeNeui has been playing varsity basketball for the Spartans the last three seasons. She spent her ninth-grade year at Summit, where she began her athletics career in all three sports in sixth grade.
Basketball runs in her family. Her father, Todd, played in college with Kaelin’s uncle, Stu Epperson, a former standout basketball player for the Spartans in the late ’80s.
“Basketball definitely helps bring our family together,” DeNeui said. “My dad is the one who really got me started and worked with me in the beginning. I still remember ‘B.E.E.F’ (Balance, Elbow, Eyes, Follow Through) when we started shooting together. He even let me win a few games of one-one-one even though he is a lot better than me.”
DeNeui’s love of basketball carries through all the sports she participates in. She hopes to play lacrosse in college and is entertaining several opportunities — both athletically and academically — to do so.
“The energy level you have to have playing sports is universal,” DeNeui said. “You have to give it your all and have the mindset to be aggressive. Sometimes, the skills are different in the sports I play, but the energy level is always the same.”
Three questions for DeNeui
Q: Who’s the best teacher you’ve had?
Answer: Ms. Carrie Bennett (U.S History)
Q: What three people, living or dead, or fictional, would you invite to dinner?
Answer: Mother Teresa, Albert Einstein, Bob the Minion (from Despicable Me)
Q: Where would you go on your dream vacation?
Answer: Africa
