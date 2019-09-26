Justin Miles sees the big picture.
That’s why the Parkland sprinter fully embraces cross-country as a vital component of his year-round training . He realizes that the work he puts in now, will pay off nicely in the not-too-distant future.
Miles, a junior, isn’t likely to finish among the top 50 in a high school 5K race. But that’s not the primary focus. It’s all about building a solid conditioning base for the indoor and outdoor track seasons.
“Justin has a much different mindset about the importance of cross-country,” Coach Antwan Hughes of Parkland said. “Now, he understands what he needs to do. He’s learning how the foundation (strength training and distance running) that he’s building, will help pave the way for what he can accomplish on the track.”
Miles enjoyed a productive off-season with the Lights Out Track Club. But things didn’t come to fruition as expected. About a week before the start of the Junior Olympics nationals, hamstring issues put Miles on the shelf for the summer. At that time, according to Hughes, Miles was ranked among the top eight nationally in the 100- and 200-meter dashes in the 15-16 age group.
“Cross-country is going a lot better than I thought it would,” said Miles, who was runner-up in the 200 at the NCHSAA Class 3-A state outdoor championships last season as a sophomore. “Looking forward to lowering my best 5K time (27 minutes).
“I’m feeling a lot better than I did this time last year and I’m getting in shape a lot sooner. That’s an advantage for me.”
It’s not surprising that expectations are high for Miles. His personal bests in the sprints are 10.86 seconds in the 100 and 21.64 for the 200.
“Had it not been for the hamstring, Justin had an excellent shot at going to nationals and making All-America (top six finish),” Hughes said. “This spring, we’re looking for him to go 10.5 in the 100 and the low 21s in the 200.”
Miles, who wants to run Division I college track, is brimming with confidence as he continues to build strength and stamina. After a month of cross-country training, he announced that he’s fully recovered from the summer injury.
“Last week, I did some sprinting for the first time since being hurt,” he said. “And I didn’t feel anything (pain or stiffness). I feel so much better. Cross-country really helps.”
Three questions for Miles
Q: Who has had the most influence in your life?
Answer: Cheryl Miles (mother)
Q: What’s your choice for a college major?
Answer: Anything related to Sports Medicine
Q: What’s your favorite video game?
Answer: “NBA 2K”
—Craig T. Greenlee
