Joseph Reid, Jr. is a senior on the Atkins football team, but he’s in just his second year playing varsity for the Camels.
However, he’s no stranger to competitive football.
“I played Pop Warner for the Clemmons Bobcats,” Reid said. “When I was younger, I had anger issues. I could hit someone in football without getting into trouble.”
Reid, who sometimes plays wide receiver and running back for the Camels, said his preferred position is linebacker.
“I’d rather hit somebody than get hit,” he said. “It’s that rush of adrenaline when I see somebody coming at me. Either he can make the play, or I can make the play.”
While he admits he’s a more physical person, Reid said he considers football to be a mental sport.
“It puts me ahead of the gap,” he said. “It helps me to be more responsible. It helps me to lead people in the right direction.
“I like to pick people up when they’re down. Overall, football has made me a better and more mature person.”
Reid said he’s disappointed when teammates don’t buy into the team concept.
“They only play because their friends are on the team,” he said. “I don’t like it when they don’t commit to the team.”
Reid said playing wide receiver requires a lot of skill.
“I feel like it takes a lot of attention and detail to make the person confused to what you’re running,” he said. “And when I’m running the ball, I have to make that person miss everything.
“I just started playing offense this year,” he said. “I’m too big to be tackled. When I’m running the ball it’s the best feeling. My mom (Wanda) says, ‘Run, run, run.’ It’s the best feeling in the world to know somebody is there for me.”
Reid said his goal is to get a college scholarship.
“It would take the stress off my mom, so she doesn’t have to pay for college,” he said. “It would help provide a better future for my siblings. It would show my two brothers and two sisters that hard work pays off.”
As a team captain, he also knows that developing his leadership skills will assist in reaching his goal.
“I can take criticism because it helps me get better,” Reid said. “I try to help us motivate each other so we can get better each and every day. I like the silence of a leader and let them see it in my actions.”
—Ken Winfrey
