Jose Ventura-Magallon is enjoying his first season exclusively on the North Forsyth boys varsity soccer team.
The senior has played all four years for the Vikings, but he has split time between JV and varsity the past two years.
“It’s cool, more intense,” Ventura-Magallon said. “You have a more specific job to do.”
It also requires more work.
“You have to train more, do more conditioning,” he said. “It’s a lot more running on varsity than JV.”
The soft-spoken Ventura-Magallon has been playing soccer since he was 8 years old. He started in the Optimist League and has also played with Twin City.
“Soccer helps calm me down when I’m in a bad situation,” he said. “Basically, it’s like an escape.”
He plays defensive midfield and center back for the Vikings.
“I have to make sure they don’t get through me,” he said. “I have to recover any ball that’s hit to me. I make sure the team is not all over the place and is organized.”
Ventura-Magallon said he was a goalkeeper when he first started playing, but it’s a position he isn’t interested in now.
“I played goalie when I started, and it was pretty fun back there,” he said. “I wouldn’t want to do it now. There’s a lot of leadership when you’re back there.”
He scored his first North Forsyth goal last week in a double-overtime win over Forbush that required 13 penalty kicks before a winner was decided.
“It was tiring physically and mentally,” he said. “I scored our sixth goal on a PK. I was legit hungry and all I was thinking about was the pizza we were going to have after the game.
“I was excited. He threw himself to the right and I shot right down the middle.”
Ventura-Magallon said he would challenge anyone who believes soccer is boring.
“They haven’t seen the actual beauty of soccer,” he said. “Soccer is more difficult to score than football. You have two really organized teams. You just don’t score as often.”
He said he’s excited about this season.
“I know for sure we’re gonna do better than last year,” Ventura-Magallon said. “We are more of a whole team. We have 12 seniors and Juan Martinez is amazing on the field and a great team leader.
“We have the potential to win the conference, but it will still be challenging.”
Coach Dan Proctor of the Vikings said Ventura-Magallon is a hard worker.
“He’s worked real hard for that spot on the team,” he said. “He has really paid his dues. He’s really smart and has great character. He has always given us key minutes.”
—Ken Winfrey
