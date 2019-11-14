Jose Serna-Perez began playing soccer when he was 6 years old, but his competitive career didn’t start until his sophomore year at North Forsyth.
The senior for the Vikings has been an integral part of this year’s Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A championship team.
“It feels good to win the conference,” Serna-Perez said. “It gives us a great feeling to how we’re going to do in the playoffs. It also gives us motivation to know that we can win the playoffs.”
He said the team’s confidence grew throughout the season as they stacked up win after win.
“From the start we knew we would do good in the conference,” Serna-Perez said. “After the first two or three games we knew it was going to turn out good, and we ended up winning it.”
The Vikings had what could be called three miracle wins, including two penalty-kick wins over Surry Central and a last-minute goal that gave the team a win over Atkins.
“Honestly, in that game (against Atkins), I didn’t think we were going to do it,” Serna-Perez said. “That goal just came out of nowhere. The overtime wins put a lot of pressure on us. We have a lot of confidence in our penalty kicks.”
Serna-Perez plays left wing.
“I help support the team on the outside of the field,” he said. “I will drive up and down and give crosses to our strikers so they can score. It’s a very hard position with all the conditioning you need.”
He said that conditioning starts in the summer.
“During the summer I will go to the gym and run,” Serna-Perez said. “I will play on weekends. I like being almost one of the players with the most conditioning.”
He said he can get frustrated when things go awry.
“Sometimes I do get frustrated if things don’t turn out the way they’re supposed to,” he said. “If the ref makes a bad call or games like the playoffs get into your head.”
He said focusing is the key to overcoming that.
“You just have to focus on the game,” Serna-Perez said. “You just think about the game and positive stuff happens. Once I’m on the field it’s time to get the win.”
Serna-Perez said his career with the Vikings seems as if it has gone by quickly.
“I couldn’t believe how fast it’s gone,” he said. “People say time flies by in a moment, and it really does. It’s been amazing to play with all my friends on senior night, I stood there with my teammates and couldn’t believe I made it.”
—Ken Winfrey
