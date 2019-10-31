Jorden Zertuche wasn’t expecting a position change or a shifting role this season for the Mount Tabor football team.
Zertuche, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound senior, spent last season as a tight end and was drawing recruiting interest from several schools to play that position in college.
He spent the first game this season as a tight end before being approached by Coach Tiesuan Brown about moving to quarterback.
“He pulled me aside and told me, ‘You’re going to be our guy from this point forward,’” Zertuche said. “I came to Mount Tabor as a backup quarterback on the JV team as a freshman but moved to tight end my sophomore year. I never really got to play in a game as a quarterback since I played Pop Warner in third grade. I’m being recruited as a tight end, but if my team needs me to play quarterback, that’s what I’m going to play to the best of my ability.”
Zertuche, who carries a 4.021 GPA, accepted the challenge with open arms. He spent extra time studying more film to get a complete grasp of the offense.
“I asked the coaches to grade me after every practice because I want to get an ‘A+’ every day,” Zertuche said. “I was learning a lot and it was challenging at first, but I think I’m settling in now and am a lot more comfortable. Knowing the offense as a tight end and knowing it as a quarterback are a lot different. I have to know where everyone is going and the timing of that.”
The first play of the first game Zertuche was at quarterback came against Glenn.
“I had to make a read after the snap and it ended up being a quarterback keeper,” Zertuche said. “It ended up being a solid 5-yard gain. I think I started to get more comfortable against Western Guilford, where my first throw was a 63-yard bomb.”
Zertuche has guided the Spartans to six wins since assuming the starting quarterback role, including an unbeaten 3-0 mark in the Piedmont Triad 3-A heading into tonight’s game at Parkland. Mount Tabor is once again in the driver’s seat for the conference championship with two games remaining.
“I was more serious about playing baseball when I was growing up but got more serious about football once I got here,” said Zertuche, who also runs indoor track, plays baseball, and is in FBLA, FCA, STAND, and the Chess Club. “I realized football was going to be my ticket to college as a sophomore and have put everything I have into it.”
—Marc Pruitt
