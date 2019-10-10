Jessica Mata is one of the unfortunate cross-country runners who often suffers from shin splints. The senior for Reynolds has been injured the past two weeks, hindering her effort to set a personal best time.
While she may not be running with her teammates, Mata doesn’t remain idle.
“I ride my bike to help stay in shape,” she said. “I do cross training.”
Mata said she ran the 5K in over 30 minutes in her first race as a freshman.
“I’ve improved a good amount since then,” she said. “I brought it down to a 23:37 my sophomore year.”
That’s her best time at Reynolds, but she’s hoping to lower it before the season is over.
“Hopefully I can break my PR (personal record),” Mata said. “Because of the injury I just have to have a consistent pace.”
Mata isn’t bothered by not being in the top seven runners for the Demons. Instead, she views herself as a resource for the younger runners on the team.
“I feel like I can be a resource for the new runners,” Mata said. “I can give them advice and tell them to be consistent. It’s fun seeing other people improve.”
Mata started running in the eighth grade at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
“My friends did it and told me it was fun,” she said. “They said I should do it in high school. I like the bond I have with my teammates. We are really close. It’s how I met my best friend. It’s awesome how you see yourself improve.”
Mata credits her improvement to the strenuous workouts.
“We have hard workouts to push us to be our best,” she said. “Coach motivates us by telling us stories about her high school experiences.”
Mata said staying in shape is one reason she decided to run but it also helps relieve stress.
“It really keeps me in shape,” she said. “It helps me in school if I have a stressful project to complete.”
She said she’s also appreciative of the support from her teammates during a race.
“I always hear my teammates and coaches screaming to just go for it,” Mata said. “I’m always grateful that I finished, but then I have to do it again next week.”
Mata said she gets nervous when lining up at the starting line.
“Seeing all those people on the starting line with their hands on their watches makes me nervous,” she said. “I just tell myself I’m prepared; I can definitely do this.”
—Ken Winfrey
