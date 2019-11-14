Volleyball player Jayden Cooper of Walkertown improved nicely in her first year on the varsity team.
As the season progressed, the 5-foot-8 sophomore middle hitter for the Wolfpack, made her presence felt as a prime factor.
“One of my goals is to completely master my position,” she said. “I want to be great at hitting and blocking. Long-term, my plan is to play volleyball in college.”
Cooper, fourth on the team in kills (66), proved to be the Wolfpack’s best blocker this season. She was third in the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A in solo blocks with 20.
Coach Kaytee Ward of Walkertown is eager to see what the future holds.
“I’m looking forward to the next two years,” Ward said. “Aside from being a major asset as a blocker, Jayden has learned how to be strategic when she’s on the attack offensively. What she has to work on now is getting better at shot placement and developing more power on her shots.”
Coming to the varsity after playing JV the season before, Cooper had her struggles initially. She confessed that it wasn’t easy to get adjusted to the higher level of competition, coupled with the length of varsity games (best 3 out of 5 sets) compared with the JV level (best 2 out of 3 sets).
“After our second game, I got acclimated,” she said. “It was very challenging. At the same time, the challenge gave me opportunities to grow. The matches showed me what areas of the game I needed to work on.
“I learned that I’m at my best when I play with a lot of energy and attitude. That’s really important when situations get tense and stressful during a match. At those times, you have to force yourself to keep on pushing and not give up.”
Walkertown finished with an overall record of 8-16 and fell short of its intended goal to post a winning record this season. Lack of consistency was the root cause. During the regular season, there were only two occasions when the Wolfpack won back-to-back games.
“This year’s team had talent,” Cooper said. “We had our share of players who brought some nice skills to the court. But for some reason, we could never put it all together. If we could’ve done that, our record would’ve been better.”
Three questions for Cooper
Q: What’s your dream job?
Answer: Psychiatrist
Q: Who’s your favorite historical figure?
Answer: Harriet Tubman
Q: What is your hobby?
Answer: Lyrical dance
—Craig T. Greenlee
