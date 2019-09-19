A collision waiting to happen.
That’s an accurate description of Jasim Smith as a football player. When you watch him on video, there’s no question that the senior from Parkland has a thirst for contact. You can even say that it’s his calling card.
“Being a run-stopper is the best part of my game,” he said. “And I’m very physical. During my high school career, I’ve stayed patient and waited for my opportunity. Now, I want to show that I’m one of the best players in the city.”
Smith, who stands 6-foot and weighs 200 pounds, could be the most versatile piece on the defense for the Mustangs. Not only does Smith play inside and outside linebacker, but he’s equally skilled as a strong safety.
The two traits that make Smith especially invaluable as a defender are his reaction and mobility. Because of that, he’s able to match up effectively against tight ends, running backs and slot receivers on pass routes.
This season isn’t likely to be the last football hurrah for Smith, a three-year starter. A growing number of colleges are showing interest. So far, he’s getting looks from Elon, Southern Charleston, N.C. A&T, N.C. Central, Winston-Salem State and Catawba.
“Jasim is a genuine playmaker,” Coach Laymarr Marshall of Parkland said. “I’m excited about what he brings to the table. The way he plays the game sets the tone for us defensively.
He’s a downhill hitter who has good instincts when he drops back in pass coverage. Jasim has received the respect of his teammates because of his work ethic and performance.”
Smith started out at Winston-Salem Prep, but transferred to Parkland after his freshman year. As a sophomore, he was a starter, but only played a few games before being sidelined for the season by a nagging hamstring injury.
The highlight of Smith’s career came a year ago when Parkland beat Waxhaw Marvin Ridge. Smith, who finished with 13 tackles and two sacks, was a key figure in the Mustangs 43-42 overtime victory.
“That’s my most memorable game,” he said. “We were definitely the underdogs. Nobody thought we could win. But on that night, we showed we had heart.”
Parkland got off to a 3-0 start to this season and is looking like a viable contender to reach the NCHSAA Class 3-A state playoffs like it did last year. Even so, Smith openly admits that the Mustangs will play every game with the proverbial chip on their shoulders.
“Our main goal is to go out and shock people,” he said. “People don’t give us respect. So, we want to prove everybody wrong again, get to the playoffs and go as far as we can.”
