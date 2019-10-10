It only took one match for Jashauna Walker-Stewart of Winston-Salem Prep to realize she was destined to play volleyball.
“My sister used to play, and I would watch her,” said Walker-Stewart, a senior for the Phoenix. “I said, ‘I think that’s gonna be my sport in high school.’
“We lost the first game, but I loved it. We were just having fun.”
Walker-Stewart has played varsity four years for Winston-Salem Prep.
“I like the environment,” she said. “I like it when we score. I like it when we’re going against different teams.”
She was thrilled when Winston-Salem Prep won its first two matches in four years earlier this season against Greensboro Smith.
“We actually won two games this year,” Walker-Stewart said. “It was the first time we had ever won. It felt great. We celebrated every time we got a point.”
Walker-Stewart usually plays outside hitter or middle blocker.
“I just like to hit outside for sure,” she said. “I’m a heavy hitter. When I’m the middle blocker sometimes the setter doesn’t get a good set, and I really don’t get good hits.”
She said there are two things she would change about volleyball.
“I don’t like practice,” Walker-Stewart said. “She (Coach Brittany McLeod) kills us. We run, especially when someone’s late. The whole team has to run. We all have to suffer the consequences, but it’s OK because we are a team.
“I would also love to change the three hits to four. Sometimes the ball just won’t go over the net. The fourth person could take that hit and get it over.”
Walker-Stewart said she’s a power server.
“I have to go back away from that white line when I’m serving,” she said. “If I stay at that white line, because I’m a heavy hitter, my serve will go out every time.”
As one of the team’s seniors, Walker-Stewart said she uses her experience when things go wrong to calm down her teammates.
“Sometimes my teammates don’t concentrate,” she said. “I tell them they have to focus.
“It’s just about getting the point back. We have to get that ball back over the net. When they get mad, I tell them they shouldn’t get mad. I tell them they should just get ready to focus on the next point or the next game.”
Walker-Stewart said her verbal skills are a big help. “I’m a great talker,” she said. “I help them stay calm with no distractions and focus on ourselves and the game.”
—Ken Winfrey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.