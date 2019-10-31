Jalen Matthews was looking for a new challenge when he decided to play competitive football for the first time during his freshman year at Atkins.
“I played basketball, but honestly, I wasn’t that good at it,” said Matthews, a senior for the Camels. “I had always loved football.”
Reporting to Coach David Hamlin’s practice that first day four years ago was an eye-opening experience.
“It was way more than I expected,” Matthews said. “It was a lot more physical, a lot more intense. I’m pretty sure I threw up. I definitely knew I wasn’t in shape. It was a slap in the face.”
Matthews quickly decided he would be in it for the long haul.
“I knew it would require an investment,” he said. “It will be emotional on senior night. I’ve spent four years of my life in football.”
It’s been a non-stop learning experience for him.
“I’m always learning every practice,” he said. “I learn new things every game.”
He plays outside linebacker and defensive end and sometimes is a tackle on offense. Linebacker is his favorite position.
“I can use my speed to get to the quarterback,” he said. “I can use my quickness as well.”
Physical ability isn’t the only thing required.
“It’s not just physical but mental as well,” he said. “You have to be able to read what’s going on in the backfield.”
He said there are pros and cons to his being 6-foot-1 height.
“The taller you are it makes it a little easier to see, but it can also be a disadvantage,” Matthews said. “You want to get low to the ground and curve to get to the quarterback.
“The longer you are the easier it is to put your hands on the tackle and push him away. It all depends on how you play.”
Looking back, Matthews said it didn’t take long his freshman year for the nervousness to disappear.
“My first start I felt comfortable enough to know what to do,” he said. “By the third or fourth game it became instinct to let me hit the person.
“I’m thinking I need to get the sack, or we need a way to force him to fumble so we can get the ball. When I cause a fumble, I don’t really know it happens. In your mind you just get the tackle. When everybody scrambles for the ball that’s when you know it’s out.”
Matthews is hoping to make the all-conference team.
“I think I have a good chance,” he said. “I just have to ball out these next two games.”
—Ken Winfrey
