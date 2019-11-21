Now that Jack Cumbo’s high school cross-country career is over, he can reflect on his time at Reagan with a great sense of satisfaction.
“Over the years, there’s been so much growth,” Cumbo said. “I’m very happy to see where the team is now.”
Cumbo, a senior, was the leader of a core group of runners who helped the Raiders rebuild their reputation as one of the premier cross-country teams in the state. As sophomores, Cumbo, along with Sam Graham, Jay Irwin and Bennett Myers, were the cornerstones that enabled Reagan to qualify for the NCHSAA Class 4-A state championship for first time since 2012.
Since 2017, the Raiders have qualified for the state meet three years in a row. At this year’s state championships, held earlier this month at the Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville, Reagan placed 15th in the team standings and Cumbo (47th with a time of 16 minutes, 50.33 seconds) was the team’s top finisher.
“Jack led the way for that group of sophomores that we relied on heavily,” Coach Eric Fritz of the Raiders said. “They were so instrumental in giving the needed push to get the program back to a high level. Jack’s strength is consistency. We knew we could always count on him to give strong performances.”
When Reagan’s core group was first formed three years ago, it was a unique situation. The Raiders were top-heavy with underclassmen. As a result, the sophomores had to figure things out on their own as the season progressed.
“The biggest challenge was not having any veteran runners we could go to for advice,” said Cumbo. “We just did what we felt was right.”
Among Cumbo’s most memorable career moments was the Central Piedmont 4-A championships held in October. For Cumbo, it proved to be a mixed bag of emotions.
“Bittersweet,” said Cumbo, who competes in the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs in track. “It was our last time together, the last time that all of us ran in the same cross-country race.”
Cumbo expects his growth to continue during the indoor and outdoor seasons. For him, it’s all about training diligently. “You must put in the work, day-in and day-out,” he said. “If you don’t, you’ll never achieve the success you desire.”
Three questions for Cumbo
Q: If you could live anywhere in the world, where would it be?
Answer: Naples, Italy
Q: What’s the best book you’ve read?
Answer: “The Count of Monte Cristo” by Alexandre Dumas
Q: What’s your favorite subject in school?
Answer: European history
—Craig T. Greenlee
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.