Isabella “Izzy” Pare remembers flying from her home in Kansas to start school at Salem Academy, and looking out the window before the jet touched down, she was amazed.
“I told my mom that the grass looked so green,” she said. “Then, I realized those were the trees I was looking at.
“We don’t have many trees in Kansas.
Pare, a 17-year-old senior, is in her fourth year attending Salem Academy. A native of WaKeeney, a town of 1,876 in the high plains of north-central Kansas, she was looking for a better secondary education when she found Salem.
“They loved me, and I loved them, right away,” she said, initiating the series of events that found her thousands of feet in the air, admiring North Carolina’s trees and grass.
Pare started playing volleyball in school in the third grade. It was a natural progression to join the Sabers’ volleyball team when she arrived in Winston-Salem.
“Volleyball is my one sport,” she said. “I just picked up on it and liked it. I enjoyed and loved what I was doing.”
She has always been a back-line defender, but this year, her coach, Tamara Vander Lugt, moved her to the libero position, the key, central defender.
“She is a very important passer for us, probably one of the most tenacious kids I’ve met in a long time — and I don’t use that word freely,” Vander Lugt said. “Passing is her strength, but from a personality standpoint, she’s very determined. When things get rough, she’s the one digging in her heels, saying she’s not going to let it happen. And she’s always asking how to improve, working to get better.”
“I’ve always been a defensive player, a back-row player,” Pare said. “This is the first time I’ve been the libero, but I’ve always wanted to be one.”
One thing Pare wants to be, down the road about 10 years, is a CIA agent. She is going through the process of getting an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy, where she wants to major in mathematics and economics. If everything goes well, she can complete her five years of service after graduation and join the national intelligence agency.
“Ever since I was little, I’ve wanted to do something where I could serve my country,” she said. “I’ve watched a lot of CIA and FBI movies, and I want to do something in intelligence gathering.”
—Dan Kibler
