Isabella Smith wound up as one of Salem Academy’s top tennis players this year because, well, the tiny Winston-Salem school doesn’t have a golf team.
Smith, a 17-year-old senior, enrolled at Salem Academy as a boarding student midway through her sophomore year. She had played on the golf team at Pittsboro’s Northwood High School as a freshman; the team qualified for the state championship tournament. But her family moved to Washington, N.C., and Smith headed west, looking for a more challenging education.
And when she got to Salem and found out there was no golf team, well, tennis seemed like a logical alternative.
“I have played tennis my whole life, but I didn’t play seriously until I came here when I started to play competitively,” Smith said. “I didn’t give it any attention until my junior year.”
Smith played No. 4 singles on the Sabers’ JV team that season, and over the summer, she dug deep, played a lot, and returned as a real contributor on the varsity, playing Nos. 3, 4 and 5 singles.
“Over the summer, I played with my dad about every day, and I improved,” she said. “I wanted to be on the varsity.”
Varner Sink, Salem Academy’s tennis coach, said that was obvious.
“She realized she was not that far off,” Sink said. “WIth a little more work, she could play in the top six on the varsity. She worked out over the summer and really improved her game. She came up to the varsity and did an admirable job for us this year. She played every match − I think she was 7-5 − and she really wanted to play as (in the lineup) as she could. She wanted good competition. She didn’t shy away from it.”
Flushed with her success on the tennis courts, Smith is branching out.
“I have always run a lot, and I am thinking of going out for track in the spring,” she said. “And I’m going to play basketball. I played back in elementary and middle school in recreation leagues. I haven’t played since, but a lot of my friends play here.
“And I want to try and create as many memories as I can before I go off to college.”
Three questions for Smith
Q: What athlete do you most admire?
Answer: Novak Djokovic
Q: What’s your favorite sports movie?
Answer: “Sandlot”
Q: What is your dream job?
Answer: Entrepreneur
—Dan Kibler
