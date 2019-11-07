And the winner is…soccer. Hugh Bray said he played multiple sports when he was younger before selecting soccer.
“I tried every sport until I figured out which one I liked the most,” said Bray, a senior at Reynolds. “I chose soccer.”
It was the constant movement that attracted Bray to soccer.
“I like the constant play,” he said. “The ball is always moving. It’s unpredictable. There’s always a deflection or ricochet. You can never be sure of what will happen next.”
He also likes the team aspect soccer offers.
“It’s a very team-oriented sport,” said Bray. “You can pretty much beat every team if you work together.”
The Demons won the Central Piedmont 4-A with a 10-0 record. Bray isn’t surprised with the team’s success this season.
“I had an idea that we were going to be one of the finalists of who was going to win,” he said. “In the preseason it was really up in the air. I could see us doing it but not in the fashion we did. I’m proud we were 10-0.”
Reynolds finished tied with West Forsyth for the 2018 conference title, something that didn’t sit well with Bray.
“Last year, having to share put a stress on everyone,” he said. “We did not want to share with anyone this year. We wanted it outright. We were hungry enough to get it.”
Bray said this year’s win at West Forsyth was significant, but East Forsyth presented the biggest challenge.
“We beat West 4-0 at West,” he said. “It was fun being able to shut them up at their house. There was nothing any better than that after they talked so much in pre-match.
“Our biggest competitor was East Forsyth. They were a lot more physical than what I and the team expected. They wanted it more than a lot of other teams in the conference.”
Bray doesn’t mind playing against a physical team.
“I have a physical size on the field,” he said. “Everyone else is smaller than me. Sometimes I get yellow cards because my hits look bigger against a smaller person.”
He said Coach Tony Sabio of Reynolds likes his size.
“He understands my size,” Bray said. “He uses it to our advantage.”
Reynolds style of play often presents a challenge for opponents.
“Our style of play is one of the more difficult styles of play,” Bray said. “We don’t really like to play long balls or punts from the goalkeeper. We like to push the ball up the field.”
—Ken Winfrey
