Senior Henry Present of the Atkins boys soccer team has some parting words on what it means to him to be a part of the program for the Camels.
“I would like to thank the boys on the team and Coach (James) Williams for a great last year of soccer,” he said.
Present is one of 12 seniors who led the Camels to a 15-9-1 record, the best in school history. The team lost its first-round game in the NCHSAA Class 2-A soccer playoffs to Newton Foard.
“All of our goals were to have the best record ever,” Present said. “Our biggest was to make it past the first round of the playoffs but it didn’t happen. We were disappointed.”
Present had no problem in meeting his personal goal.
“I wanted to get more goals and assists than last year,” he said. “I had 14 goals and 17 assists. Last year I had 11 goals.”
He had what appeared to be the winning goal in a key conference match against North Forsyth, but the Vikings scored a last-minute goal to tie and won on penalty kicks.
“At North I was so tired all I could think about was just finishing the game,” Present said. “North was the toughest team we played. They all had such great chemistry.”
Present said he likes scoring off headers and volleys but getting assists was more important.
“I would choose to assist more people,” he said. “Most of my goals have been perfectly set up for me.”
He’s played all four years on the varsity team.
“I didn’t know most of the boys before playing in high school,” he said. “They’ve really become a core group of friends.”
There’s only one aspect of the game Present dislikes. “Offsides,” he responded without hesitation. “Offsides gets me every single time. One game I got called 10 times.”
It altered his playing strategy.
“I usually like to sit up top and make my runs,” he said. “I just started sitting so far back they couldn’t get me.”
Midfield is his favorite position.
“I like attacking in the middle and I also get to help out on defense,” he said. “It’s kind of an all-around position.”
He now turns his attention to indoor track.
“Soccer ended on Wednesday and I was at track on Thursday,” he said. “If I take one or two days off, I’m not gonna get back into it.”
Aside from sports, Present has an interesting hobby.
“I play the bagpipes,” he said. “I went to the Highland Games at Bethabara in the fifth grade. My dad found a teacher, and I picked it up.”
—Ken Winfrey
