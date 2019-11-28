Is there a cross-country runner anywhere who showed as much improvement from the start to the finish of this past season as Helen Watson of Salem Academy?
Well, it would be tough to have the slowest qualifying time on the team in a time trial, then get turned around and not run the entire course at her first meet — and then turn in the second-fastest time on the team in the NCISAA state-championship meet.
But that’s what Watson, a 16-year-old junior from High Point whose family moved to Winston-Salem this year, did in her first try at competitive running.
“I have always enjoyed running, especially with my family,” she said. “My dad is a big runner; he runs a couple of miles every day. My parents tried to get me into it, and I can run around my neighborhood. We ran some (5K) road races, and I enjoyed that.
“So I started running cross-country this year. It was a little tough in the preseason because I hadn’t done a lot of running this summer. It gradually got easier, and I really enjoyed getting out and having a stress reliever to end my day.
“I love running outside, but I wasn’t at all familiar with the sport, running on a team. Competition was new to me, but I got used to it very quickly. My teammates helped me and gave me a lot of advice.”
Next fall, Watson will be the one giving advice. At least her coach, Krissy Klos, hopes she’s giving advice.
“I told her she’d better come back and be ready to lead some people,” Klos said. “We had five girls on the team: three seniors, a German exchange student and Helen. So she’ll be the only one back next fall, and she will have to lead.”
Watson was literally led astray in the season’s first meet, but the Sabers were unfamiliar with the course, which involved what she described as several loops. According to Klos, Watson ran the first loop, but when she was at the point of making the loop again, she instead hung on to a group of girls who were running toward the front of the field and followed them to the finish line.
“She is a shy, quiet person, and she gained confidence with every run,” Klos said. “In practice, she realized she could keep up with the other girls. In the team time trials before the season, she had the slowest mile-run, but in the last meet, at states, we had one girl missing and Helen had our second-fastest time.”
—Dan Kibler
