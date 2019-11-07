In one year, Hanna Frazier of Glenn vaulted from the bottom of the stack to the top of the totem pole on the girls tennis team.
Entering this season, Frazier, a senior, was confident that she would improve, but not to the extent that she would end up as the Bobcats No. 1 singles player. As a junior, she was No. 5.
“I was very surprised,” she said. “I thought I’d be No. 2 or No. 3.”
Last summer was the turning point in her development. Frazier focused on improving her footwork and backhand. The work she put in paid off nicely when she competed in challenge matches against her teammates.
Coach Kenny Smith of Glenn is elated about Frazier’s progress. Smith appreciates how Frazier handled the transition to becoming Glenn’s No. 1.
“When Hannah came back from the summer, it didn’t take long to see that her all-around game was much improved,” Smith said. “But being No. 1 wasn’t expected, so I don’t think she was prepared for that.
“Hannah did as well as anyone could expect. In every match, she faced highly-skilled opponents who have a lot more experience. Some people, if placed in that same situation, would give up and quit trying. Hannah never did that. She improved every time she stepped on the court.”
The intense competition at No. 1 was immediately noticeable. The pace of the game is faster, and you need more agility to return shots and keep rallies going. There’s also the mental aspect of the game that’s equally important.
“It really helps to study your opponent’s style of play,” Frazier said. “It’s to your advantage to understand how they like to attack.
“This year, I learned some things about myself. If I just continue to apply what I know, then I will continue to improve. As long as I don’t psyche myself out and get into my own head, I’m OK. It’s all a matter of going out and doing my best.”
After graduation, Frazier plans to enroll in the Culinary Arts program at Forsyth Tech. Frazier has served as a caterer for graduation parties, wedding receptions, birthday parties and focus groups for local businesses.
Three questions for Frazier
Q: Who’s had the most influence in your life?
Answer: James and April Frazier (parents)
Q: If you could live anywhere in the world, where would it be?
Answer: Pawleys Island (S.C.)
Q: Who’s the best teacher you’ve had?
Answer: Ms. Hefner/Chemistry (Glenn)
—Craig T. Greenlee
