Like many high school athletes, Hannah Edgerton’s decision to play volleyball was influenced by her best friend in middle school.
“I went to a lot of my best friend’s practices,” said Edgerton, a senior at Atkins. “We started playing around at her house, and I really liked it.”
One of the things that most attracted Edgerton to volleyball was the lack of physical contact.
“I really like that it’s not a contact sport,” she said. “I am not an aggressive person. I like that teams are on two separate sides of the court.”
Edgerton’s first competitive experience was in a YMCA league. She played on Atkins’ JV team her freshman and sophomore years and moved to varsity last year.
The time commitment required to play volleyball has been Edgerton’s biggest challenge.
“The only thing I’ve had a hard time with is the time commitment,” she said. “I get to school around 8:40 in the morning, and I get home around 9 at night.
“My family has helped push me through it, but the time commitment has taken me away from the school environment and family.”
With either matches or practices every school day, Edgerton’s social life has suffered. Still, she has no regrets.
“It definitely can be tough having such a big commitment,” she said. “I have still found a way to be really happy with it.
“It has taught me how to work with a team and building together. What I’ve lost with my social life I have gained with a lot of friends on the team and social interaction with them.”
Time management is one of the most important things Edgerton has learned.
“For a while it did take a toll on my mental health because of the time commitment and the stress of doing homework,” she said. “I definitely don’t regret it because it has taught me to be more responsible with time management.”
Edgerton is the team’s middle hitter.
“I’m the main person to block both sides of the net,” she said. “I have to get the serve if it hits the net. I have to be there to seal the block. It’s a lot of running and jumping.”
She said both her progress and the team’s progress have been amazing during her four years at Atkins.
“Coach has done a wonderful job,” Edgerton said of Coach Scot Freeman. “He has helped me improve as an all-around player.
“He is not a yeller. He never raises his voice. He tells us what we are doing wrong and how we’re going to fix it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.