Gregory Hunter is following in his father’s footsteps.
Hunter, a senior at Reynolds, knew in the sixth grade at Summit School that football would be his chosen sport. His father, Greg, Sr., was a walk-on at Wake Forest before giving up the sport because of an injury.
“I played flag football and then got into tackle,” Hunter said. “I like all the work you have to put into the physicality of the season. Speed, strength and physicality are all required. I like the grind of the season.”
Hunter credits his father with helping develop his football skills.
“He’s really helped me get into it,” he said. “He’s done a lot of training with me on speed, catching the ball and tackling. He provides great encouragement. He knows the game and helps by telling me what I’m doing right.”
Hunter said another thing is challenging.
“It’s really neat with the mental aspect because you have to know plays and assignments,” he said. “I find it to be a really appealing sport.”
Hunter said a good football player must be tenacious.
“You’ve got a have a certain drive and motivation,” he said. “You’ve got to be willing to take on contact. You’ve got to get into the fight and must be willing to get into the middle of everything on every play.
“I have a good frame for the positions I play. I try to bring 100% on every play. By the fifth play of a drive, sometimes I get a little tired. I really have to focus on that especially going into the conference.”
Hunter is a receiver and plays tight end on offense and defensive end.
“I start on offense,” Hunter said. “I have just two catches so far. I am not in on a lot of the packages. I’m looking for more action in the conference.”
He’s proven to be valuable on offense and defense.
“I’m pretty successful in my blocking and getting my assignments right,” Hunter said. I’ve got a couple of sacks on defense. I’m pretty solid on tackles.”
A recent injury set Gregory back.
“I got a mild concussion against High Point Central (Oct. 4),” he said. “I caught a pass, and as I caught it the defender’s helmet hit mine.”
Hunter has yet to score a touchdown this season.
“I really hope to,” he said, “but most importantly I want to make the playoffs. We’ve made it to the first round the last two years. Hopefully we can make it even farther this year.”
