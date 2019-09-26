Grace Heilmann didn’t play a lot of golf growing up but was instrumental in helping start the girls golf team at Bishop McGuinness this year.
Heilmann, a junior, mentioned to her guidance counselor, Julie Gehling, towards the end of last school year of her wish that McGuinness could have a girls team because she wanted to play a sport.
“I can’t really do a lot of running because of injuries to my knee I’ve had over the years,” Heilmann said. “I wanted a low-impact sport and to be a part of a team. And I like golf and have always found it interesting. My dad bought me some clubs in middle school and I would go to the range with him every now and then. I haven’t played a lot, but I’ve been around it enough to know that I enjoy it. It’s the best feeling when you hit a great shot.”
Gehling mentioned Heilmann’s request to Jeff Stoller, the athletics director at McGuinness, and to her husband, Jim, who agreed to coach the team.
“In late July, I got an email asking about my uniform size,” Heilmann said. “That made me feel so great and really happy that I was going to get to be a part of a team and play a sport, not to mention that it’s the first time we’ve had a girls golf team.”
Including Heilmann, there are four members on the team this season. One of them, Laney Wessels, played for the boys team in the spring.
“Our first practice, we went to the driving range so our coach just could kind of watch us all and get a feel for what kind of players we are,” Heilmann said. “I was a little nervous because I haven’t played as much as my teammates and watching them really inspires me to one day get to the level they are on. I know I’ll be OK because I’ve still got a lot of learning to do and I’m having a lot of fun.”
Heilmann was born in Michigan and lived in Germany for several years before moving to San Diego, Charlotte, and eventually settling in the Triad.
“I hurt my knee playing dodgeball in Germany,” she said. “I dislocated my kneecap when I was 9. I turned my leg the wrong way and it popped out. They put a cast on my leg and it never fully healed. I’ve been in and out of physical therapy since because of several stress fractures. I haven’t had any issues with it from playing golf yet, though.”
Heilmann is also active in theater productions at McGuinness and was on the Quiz Bowl team as a sophomore.
—Marc Pruitt
