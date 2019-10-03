One thing that Grace Fowler readily admits, is that she doesn’t like to be stuck in a situation where she’s doing just one thing.
“I like doing a bunch of different things, not having to do only one thing,” she said.
That’s probably why Fowler, a 17-year-old senior at Forsyth Country Day, plays two positions on the volleyball team, and come spring, she’ll compete in almost a half-dozen events for the Furies’ track team.
On the volleyball court, Fowler switches back and forth between the setter and hitter positions in Coach Alex Postpischil’s lineup. On the track, she holds school records in the shot put and discus, and she’s run the hurdles and done the triple jump and long jump. In a non-scholastic meet, she’s even thrown the javelin. She wants to pursue track at the collegiate level.
Postpischil, who has only been the Furies’ volleyball coach for a couple of months, realized almost immediately that Fowler was going to be a player he counted on.
“One of the things I like about Grace is her poise and demeanor on the court; she’s a competitor, and a leader on the team, a captain,” he said. “For the most part, she’s very consistent. That’s one of the things I tried to coach coming in to this team. Now, if we’re in great need of a side-out or a strong attack, I am confident that if she gets the ball, she will step up and make a big play.”
There was little doubt early on that Fowler would excel at volleyball. Her mother, Kim, was a setter for Emory University, and her older sister, Ella, played volleyball at FCD.
“I started playing volleyball in the seventh grade,” she said. “My mom played in college. She didn’t push me, but I was around volleyball because my sister played. I always liked it, always went to my sister’s games when I was in middle school. I started playing club volleyball, then I played for Forsyth as soon as I could.”
Fowler had an internship this past summer in an OB-GYN office and wants to make that a career, even though several friends have told her she’s such a great baker that she could make a living baking cakes.
“I like to bake a lot, mostly cakes,” she said. “I bake all my friends’ birthday cakes. I started baking my sophomore year, mostly Bundt cakes. Now I’m making layer cakes. People keep telling me that I should bake and sell stuff.”
—Dan Kibler
