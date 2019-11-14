Playing soccer is almost like a family affair for Exel Ramos-Mendoza.
The senior for Carver has three cousins who play for the Yellowjackets.
“I’ve played with two of my cousins all of my life,” he said. “Another cousin just joined the team.”
It started long before Ramos-Mendoza enrolled at Carver.
“My uncle (Oscar Ayona) had a team,” he said. “Most of the people were me and my cousins and some friends. We played at Sara Lee (Soccer Park).”
The bonding and familiarity of each other’s style of play are key reasons the Yellowjackets are having one of the best season’s in school history. As of last Friday, Carver has advanced to the second round of the NCHSAA Class 2-A playoffs.
“We all played our positions,” Ramos-Mendoza said. “We all did very good. We played one of the top teams (Ashe County in the first round). When they couldn’t pass on our midfielders and couldn’t shoot, it gave us a lot of confidence.”
That boost in confidence will help as Carver advances.
“Now we are confident we can win this thing,” Ramos-Mendoza said. “People are telling us we have made history at Carver. It’s been awhile since Carver made it. For me it’s something nice I never expected. Me and my cousins and my friends want to make the school more popular.”
Ramos-Mendoza said he first became interested in soccer when he was 5 years old.
“My dad (Noe Ramos) showed it to me on TV and I wanted to play,” he said. “It was mostly me and my family playing. I said I like this. It makes me happy.”
He played three games his sophomore year at Carver.
“We only had three games at the end of the season,” Ramos-Mendoza said. “Now I have played my junior and senior years.”
His specialty is defense.
“I cannot let any player pass me,” Ramos-Mendoza said. “I have to take the ball away from them and not let other players shoot on our goal. My uncle wanted me to play forward. I did and I liked it, but I wanted to play the position I grew up playing.”
Ramos-Mendoza’s only goal this season came in a 9-0 win over West Stokes. In high school soccer the match ends when a team is leading by nine goals.
“I hit it with a volley in the air,” Ramos-Mendoza said. “I said I was just going to go up and kick it and I scored. It felt great. It was in the second half and ended the game. I never expected to score like that.”
—Ken Winfrey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.