Erick Zaragoza credits his interest in running cross-country to his older brother, Alejandro, and some peer pressure from friends.
The senior from North Forsyth participated in both indoor and outdoor track last year and decided to try cross-country this year.
“I lot of people were telling me to try out,” Zaragoza said. “My older brother influenced me, too. He ran all four years at North. I thought it would make me a better athlete.”
Zaragoza said there are pros and cons to running the longer distances.
“It helps me to feel more stress-free, and I don’t feel worried about other things when I’m running,” he said. “I do get aches and (feel) tired after I’m running.
“I have a lot of health issues. Prior to running the doctor said I had a skip in my heartbeat, but I went back for a checkup and he said I was fine.”
He said some courses are tough, but the sport is easier than expected.
“I thought it was gonna be harder,” Zaragoza said. “The meets are less than I expected. “The first meet up in Yadkin County wore me out. It had a lot of hills. I didn’t want to stop but I had to stop a few times for about five seconds. I said I have to finish this meet. I was just happy I finished it.”
Zaragoza said he wants to get better at running.
“I want to improve my times,” he said. “I want to make my last year my best year.”
He joined the team for a brief time his freshman year.
“My grades were slipping,” Zaragoza said, “so I had to step back.”
Zaragoza said his teammates help make running an enjoyable experience.
“My teammates are very goofy,” he said. “I love hanging around with them. Every day is something new with them.”
He said he’s not yet learned how to deal with pre-meet nerves.
“I get nervous the night before,” Zaragoza said. “I don’t eat, but I try to hydrate. I feel like I’m gonna do worse than the previous meets. It goes away when I start running.”
Zaragoza said he averages running nine miles a week. He would like to increase that number but juggling a schedule that includes working at McDonald’s and attending church on Sundays makes it difficult.
He said running the 800-meter and mile in outdoor track is enjoyable because he gets to run against his younger brother, Norberto, a sophomore.
“I’m competing with him,” Zaragoza said. “I try to help him a little. I try to tell him certain ways to run that will help him out.”
