Emily Hatcher’s senior season on Reagan’s volleyball team ended abruptly with a horrific injury. But in spite of the heartache and disappointment, she found other ways to remain as a valued contributor.
Six games into the season, Hatcher, a right-side hitter, suffered a full tear of the anterior- cruciate ligament in her left knee and a partially-torn medial meniscus in the same knee. “It hurt for me to watch them play,” she said. “I wanted to be out there so bad.”
Before the injury, Hatcher ranked among the team leaders in kills. But equally important was her role as a team captain who had played well in her first season as a starter.
“Losing Emily was a big blow to our offense,” Coach Doug Balser of the Raiders said. “Her attitude and effort are second to none. The way her season ended would be very devastating for other players.
“But she decided to change her role. Emily still attended practices and games, helped out with running team drills and was always encouraging others. That shows tremendous character on her part.”
In Hatcher’s mind, the decision to stay actively connected with the Raiders was all about commitment. As a team leader, she understands that it’s important to set the right example. Hatcher had corrective surgery on Oct. 4 and is set to return this week to continue helping out with the team.
“I’m injured, but I’m still a team captain, so it’s only right for me to be there to support my teammates,” she said. “I have several close friends on the team, and I didn’t want them to feel like they had been abandoned. My job now, is to help in any way I can. I’m like a coach, but I’m not as strict.”
With the regular season winding down, Reagan was tied with East Forsyth for third place in the Central Piedmont 4-A standings (5-3 as of Oct. 13). Hatcher is confident that the Raiders can hold their own in postseason play.
“On this team, everyone is close,” said Hatcher, who plays third base on Reagan’s softball team. “There’s no negative energy. If we can play well, play together, and keep fighting, we can go far.”
Three questions for Hatcher
Q: What is your choice for a college major?
Answer: Business or education
Q: What three people would you invite to dinner?
Answer: Chris Brown, Tom Hanks and Beyonce’
Q: What’s your favorite style of music?
Answer: Pop and Country & Western
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.